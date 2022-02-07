© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lynn Channel Feb 7, 2022
Follow
0
Share
Report
2 views • February 07, 2022
Breaking News!!!
🍄 Ito mismo yong dokumentong galing sa Pf1z3r na gusto nilang itago sana upto 50 years na nagsasabi na may 1,223 na agad na natigok pagkatapos lng ng 3 months after na mag roll out ng bakulaw at ito'y equivalent to 3%death rate!!! 😲😢
🍄 Patong patong na kaso ang isinasampa laban kay Duque at kay Duterte!!!
🍄 Alamin ang mga bansa na nag cancelled na ng lahat ng quarantine procedures, breedkoh tests, compulsory vaccinations, removed all breedkoh restrictions n mandates, and considering Covid19 breedkoh🍄 At mga updates sa mga Convoy rallies sa buong mundo... Pls. share dahil SHARING GOOD THINGS IS CARING, maraming salamat po. ❤️😘🙏
🍄 Ito mismo yong dokumentong galing sa Pf1z3r na gusto nilang itago sana upto 50 years na nagsasabi na may 1,223 na agad na natigok pagkatapos lng ng 3 months after na mag roll out ng bakulaw at ito'y equivalent to 3%death rate!!! 😲😢
🍄 Patong patong na kaso ang isinasampa laban kay Duque at kay Duterte!!!
🍄 Alamin ang mga bansa na nag cancelled na ng lahat ng quarantine procedures, breedkoh tests, compulsory vaccinations, removed all breedkoh restrictions n mandates, and considering Covid19 breedkoh🍄 At mga updates sa mga Convoy rallies sa buong mundo... Pls. share dahil SHARING GOOD THINGS IS CARING, maraming salamat po. ❤️😘🙏
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.