Honey Bee (2016, C64)

Honey Bee is an arcade game developed by The New Generation and published by British company Psytronik Software.



The Queen Bee is displeased as the worker bees are too lazy to produce honey. Only one bee, Buzzy, is willing to gather pollen.



You control Buzzy and you need to collect all pollen in each level and bring it to the bee hive. Each level consists of a single screen. You need to fly to each flower and collect the pollen by touching the centre of the blossom. Buzzy can only carry one load of pollen, however. After collecting the pollen, Buzzy needs to fly to the bee hive and drop the pollen on the entry. Once you have collected all pollen, the level is completed. Touching obstacles or wildlife, or dropping pollen somewhere else will force you to play the level from start, and you loose a life. After each level, there is a bonus level where you need to avoid colliding with bats and where you can collect diamonds for bonus points. If you survive long enough in a bonus level, you get an extra life.

