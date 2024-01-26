Royce White is running for US Senate in Minnesota against Amy Klobuchar. 🤜🏼👊🏼

Royce White
I'm running for United States Senate in Minnesota against Amy Klobuchar. Today we officially launch the 2024 campaign. You can now make donations at the website. We are fighting against both sides of the Uniparty and the momentum of tyranny worldwide. Let's save the Republic! #Godspeed
@Highway_30
