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Coronavirus COVID-19 vs H1N1 Swine Flu - How Do They Compare?
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25 views • May 21, 2020
Today we are comparing two modern day pandemics, the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 and H1N1 Swine flu. Which of the two viruses is more deadly? Find out in our new video where we take a look at the scientific facts and try to put into perspective the new virus that's spreading around the globe compared to a more recent flu that had the world in a panic.
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