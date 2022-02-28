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VN Russia & Ukraine Ceasefire Talks, Neonazi Forces Targeted, J6 Prisoner Commits Suicide, 2.28
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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20 views • February 28, 2022
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Featured Content:

Ryan

Reports: Ukraine and Russia Ceasefire Talks Have Started
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/28/reports-ukraine-and-russia-ceasefire-talks-have-started/

Mainstream Mum on Neonazi Faction in Ukraine
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/28/mainstream-mum-on-neo-nazi-faction-in-ukraine/

Jan. 6 Defendant Reportedly Commits Suicide
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/jan-6-defendant-commits-suicide

Justin

EU President on Ukraine: 'They Belong to Us... We Want Them In'
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2022/02/28/eu-president-ukraine-they-belong-to-us-we-want-them-in/

Trump Gives Update On The Future Of His Truth Social App
https://conservativebrief.com/truthsocial-60611/

Ohio and Texas Issue Warning on Toxic Chemical Found in Mailed At-Home COVID Testing Kits
https://nworeport.me/2022/02/28/ohio-and-texas-issue-warning-on-toxic-chemical-found-in-mailed-at-home-covid-testing-kits/

What is Really Going on in Ukraine? An Alternative Scenario
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/really-going-ukraine-alternative-scenario/


Rapid Fire

Judge dismisses Jan. 6 cases against Giuliani and Don Jr., not Trump
https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/judge-dismisses-jan-6-cases-against-giuliani-and-don-jr-not-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&;utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Attorney General William Barr Blames Trump for January 6, Calls for Different 2024 Nominee
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/27/former-attorney-general-william-barr-blames-trump-january-6-calls-different-2024-nominee/

NEW: House Lifts Mask Mandate Just in Time For Biden’s SOTU Address
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/new-house-lifts-mask-mandate-just-time-bidens-sotu-address/

“We Are Still Buying Crude Oil from Putin. We Are Wiring Him Money Every Day” – American Billionaire John Catsimatidis
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/still-buying-crude-oil-putin-wiring-money-every-day-american-billionaire-john-catsimatidis/


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