Oct 24, 2023





Pentagon Report Reveals How China is Ramping Up Infra Along India Border | Vantage with Palki Sharma





A report by the Pentagon has thrown light on China's activities at the Line of Actual Control with India.





It says after the Galwan clash - Beijing has ramped up military infrastructure along the border.





The report also highlights China's troop deployments through 2022.





Palki Sharma tells you more.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VrnXGRcxPgE