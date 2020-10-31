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I'm never going to Wear a Mask, Take your Mask Mandate and Shove it up Your ASS!
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53 views • October 31, 2020
Take your Mask Mandate and Shove it up Your ASS! You'll have to hog tie me or kill me to wear the mask or get vaccinated. FUCK YOU! Someone needs to die! Any militia group out there need a crack shot sniper? I can take the eye out of squirrel at 100 yards
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