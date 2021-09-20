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Financial Collapse Leads To War | Gerald Celente and Stefan Molyneux
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525 views • September 20, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3292/financial-collapse-leads-to-war-gerald-celente-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3292-financial-collapse-leads-to-war-gerald-celente-and-stefan-molyneux
What is the state of the world economy - and what does the future hold? Gerald Celente joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the growing wealth gap in the United States, the rise of negative interest rates, out of control central banks, the Military Industrial Complex, the fall of the political establishment, housing market trends, the role of China, stagflation in Japan, fiat currency wars, replacing income tax with tariffs and how economic collapse often leads to war!
Gerald Celente is the head of the Trends Research Institute and the publisher of The Trends Journal - earning a reputation as “today’s most trusted name in trends” for accurate and timely forecasts. To subscribe to the Trends Research journal, please go to: http://www.trendsresearch.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3292-financial-collapse-leads-to-war-gerald-celente-and-stefan-molyneux
What is the state of the world economy - and what does the future hold? Gerald Celente joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the growing wealth gap in the United States, the rise of negative interest rates, out of control central banks, the Military Industrial Complex, the fall of the political establishment, housing market trends, the role of China, stagflation in Japan, fiat currency wars, replacing income tax with tariffs and how economic collapse often leads to war!
Gerald Celente is the head of the Trends Research Institute and the publisher of The Trends Journal - earning a reputation as “today’s most trusted name in trends” for accurate and timely forecasts. To subscribe to the Trends Research journal, please go to: http://www.trendsresearch.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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