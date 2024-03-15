Professor David Clements on Unrigging U.S. Elections

Corrupt elections are one of the most serious threats Americans face. The most consequential election of our lifetime is quickly approaching, and what happens this November may determine the fate of our nation and whether we’ll be a free or a subjugated people. Professor David Clements is the creator and producer of the movie Let My People Go, and an election expert. In this captivating interview, the former prosecutor and university instructor discusses how our elections are rigged, the forces behind the manipulation, why they want corrupt elections, and what Americans need to do this coming November.





Time stamps

@ 14:20 | Why some people speak up and others don’t.

@ 23:05 | The Trump campaign or Republican National Committee (RNC) filed 92 election-related suits; 32 cases were taken up, and Trump or the RNC won 24 of them.

@ 33:10 | Why and exactly how “they” are rigging the vote, and who “they” are.

@ 38:05 | How we can fix our elections and win this November.





RELATED

Watch Dr. Clements’ movie Let My People Go. https://rumble.com/v4h3s20-free-worldwide-release-let-my-people-go-by-dr.-david-clements.html

Use The New American’s Freedom Index to determine which legislators adhere to the U.S. Constitution, and which do not. https://thenewamerican.com/freedom-index/