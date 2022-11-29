Me and alex having a similar reaction and looney from mo

t.y.
i hope people can understand why this is flaming under my skin. i promised my bff and more importantly I promised God.
never give up on love
never surrender your integrity
God wins.
this is exactly the kind of lie they would select at the burning point .. get as many christians into their claws as possible bc they hate those ppl the most, it is not a maybe. it is their religion … they hate the opposite of their religion and all of its cohorts.
Mark
Amen
