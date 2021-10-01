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The 5G Impact on Your Health & What to Do About It
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54 views • October 01, 2021
The installation of new "5G" (fifth generation) cellular networks have stirred controversy around the globe. Learn how 5G might impact your health, and how you can protect yourself against this new environmental threat.
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