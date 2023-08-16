Why were THESE 3 Jan. 6 riot facts KEPT FROM the American People

Glenn Beck





August 15, 2023





The U.S. Capitol Police are now reportedly trying to stop the public from ever seeing thousands of hours of footage from the January 6 Capitol riot. Investigative journalist Steve Baker, who's one of only 5 known journalists with access to the full 41,000 hours of footage, joins Glenn to explain why he believes "the Capitol Police themselves do not want people to have access to this video." He also breaks down 3 Jan. 6 riot facts about that have been kept from the American people, including testimony from former Capitol Police Assistant Director of Intelligence Julie Farnam, that make it all sound "like a setup."





