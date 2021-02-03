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Ex-Trump Advisor reacts to Dr. Birx 'parallel info' comments
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60 views • February 03, 2021
Scott Atlas, a former special advisor to the president, reacts to claims being made by those who worked with former president Trump on handling the pandemic, and whether or not Trump used all resources and streams of information correctly. - via Greg Kelly Reports, weekdays at 7PM ET on Newsmax TV
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