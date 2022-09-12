ARRIVING AT A FINAL TABLE AS THE SHORT STACK: Poker Vlog final table highlights poker strategy

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The Aspiring Poker Pro makes the final table with a very short stack and tries to run it up.
The Aspiring Poker Pro is an small stakes MTT poker vlogger sharing his journey to become a Poker Pro. In his poker vlog you will find a wide array of poker highlights, poker study sessions, hand reviews and much more.
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