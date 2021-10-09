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EntertheStars: LUC0V1D... 19th 'I Pet Goat 2' Child [08.10.2021]
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22 views • October 09, 2021
'It's time to take another look. I counted 19 children'
Links:
https://heliofant.com/gallery.html
https://c8.alamy.com/comp/2D4HC9G/a-scientist-examines-a-chicken-egg-with-a-candling-light-to-check-on-the-development-of-cells-inside-the-egg-at-the-roslin-institute-just-outside-edinburgh-december-6-2000-the-scottish-scientists-who-created-dolly-the-worlds-first-cloned-mammal-announced-a-deal-on-wednesday-with-us-biotech-company-viragen-inc-to-breed-chickens-that-produce-life-saving-drugs-in-their-eggs-2D4HC9G.jpg
https://www.virology.ws/wp-content/uploads/2009/08/candle-eggs-199x300.jpg
https://www.poultryworld.net/Resizes/mainarticleimage/PageFiles/16/01/30116/001_boerderij-image-WP9607I01.jpg
https://images.7news.com.au/publication/C-991856/c1c026afa399e94bf6cb06c9a3857f0a2e3ea42c.jpg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0&;t=23s
https://the100.fandom.com/wiki/Grounders/Flamekeepers#:~:text=The%20Flamekeepers%20(or%20Fleimkepa%20in,Flame%20and%20ensuring%20its%20succession.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orphic_Egg
5,012 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars RELOADED
64.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UZKVP4-XMLo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
Links:
https://heliofant.com/gallery.html
https://c8.alamy.com/comp/2D4HC9G/a-scientist-examines-a-chicken-egg-with-a-candling-light-to-check-on-the-development-of-cells-inside-the-egg-at-the-roslin-institute-just-outside-edinburgh-december-6-2000-the-scottish-scientists-who-created-dolly-the-worlds-first-cloned-mammal-announced-a-deal-on-wednesday-with-us-biotech-company-viragen-inc-to-breed-chickens-that-produce-life-saving-drugs-in-their-eggs-2D4HC9G.jpg
https://www.virology.ws/wp-content/uploads/2009/08/candle-eggs-199x300.jpg
https://www.poultryworld.net/Resizes/mainarticleimage/PageFiles/16/01/30116/001_boerderij-image-WP9607I01.jpg
https://images.7news.com.au/publication/C-991856/c1c026afa399e94bf6cb06c9a3857f0a2e3ea42c.jpg
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=65xLByzT1l0&;t=23s
https://the100.fandom.com/wiki/Grounders/Flamekeepers#:~:text=The%20Flamekeepers%20(or%20Fleimkepa%20in,Flame%20and%20ensuring%20its%20succession.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Orphic_Egg
5,012 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars RELOADED
64.7K subscribers
https://youtu.be/UZKVP4-XMLo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdcno7BrCjkJchSsVPj5d6g
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