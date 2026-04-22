THIS Is WHY They're Disappearing — The Pattern Revealed

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At least ten scientists connected to America’s most sensitive nuclear, aerospace, and advanced physics programs have died or vanished in recent years. Officials say there’s nothing to see here. But when you line up the cases—the same labs, the same fields, the same strange circumstances—a pattern starts to emerge. In this segment, we break down the incidents, the connections, and the deeper question: is this all coincidence… or is there a reason they’re disappearing?
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Mirrored - Kim Iversen
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