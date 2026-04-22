THIS Is WHY They're Disappearing — The Pattern Revealed

At least ten scientists connected to America’s most sensitive nuclear, aerospace, and advanced physics programs have died or vanished in recent years. Officials say there’s nothing to see here. But when you line up the cases—the same labs, the same fields, the same strange circumstances—a pattern starts to emerge. In this segment, we break down the incidents, the connections, and the deeper question: is this all coincidence… or is there a reason they’re disappearing?

Protect your wealth with precious metals! Call American Hartford Gold today & get up to $15,000 in free silver on your 1st order! Call 866-584-3884 or Text KIM to 65532, or Click the link below:

https://offers.americanhartfordgold.com/content-affiliate/?Leadsource=Affiliate&utm_sfcampaign=701Nv00000SV2yLIAT

Mirrored - Kim Iversen

--------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!