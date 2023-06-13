Create New Account
Biosludge still allowed!! 911 Call, 8ft Alien in Backyard!? UFO Recovered. White House LGBT party!
49 views
Pine Grove News
Published a day ago |

Regulators STILL allowing toxic BIOSLUDGEhttps://www.naturalnews.com/2023-06-12-regulators-allowing-toxic-biosludge-food-crops-pfas.html

biosludged.com

WHO announces launch of “digital health certification network” – will this become the prophesied Mark of the Beast?

Tucker Carlson's attorney responds defiantly

theblaze.com/news/harmeet-dhillon-urges-gop-reconsider-fox-news-appearances?utm_source=theblaze-7DayTrendingTest&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Afternoon%20Auto%20Trending%207%20Day%20Engaged%202023-06-12&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%207%20Day%20Engagement

Breaking: Portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia collapses as tanker burns beneath overpass

https://www.theblaze.com/news/academy-road-philadelphia

(WATCH) Terrified Man calls 911 after seeing alleged 8-foot ‘aliens’ in backyard after ‘UFO’ crash: ‘100% not human’

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/watch-terrified-man-calls-911-after-seeing-alleged-8-foot-aliens-in-backyard-after-ufo-crash-100-not-human/

Crashed UFO recovered by the US military ‘distorted space and time,’ leaving one investigator ‘nauseous and disoriented’

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/crashed-ufo-recovered-by-the-us-military-distorted-space-and-time-leaving-one-investigator-nauseous-and-disoriented/

 A proposed California bill would label parents “abusive” if they refuse to affirm their transgender children’s identity

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/watch-a-proposed-california-bill-would-label-parents-abusive-if-they-refuse-to-affirm-their-transgender-childrens-identity/

UPDATE: Canada Wildfires are intensifying and could last “All Summer”

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/update-canada-wildfires-are-intensifying-and-could-last-all-summer/

NO SHAME: White House flies ‘Progress Pride flag’ at largest LGBTQ event ever held at South Lawn

https://endtimeheadlines.org/2023/06/no-shame-white-house-flies-progress-pride-flag-at-largest-lgbtq-event-ever-held-at-south-lawn/

Keywords
white housebiosludgecanadapgnewsufo crashpgn8foot alien

