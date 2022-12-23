Did The First Christians Celebrate Christmas?

At first glance it seems like a simple question but even staffers at FBN were taken aback by just how deep the rabbit hole went. On this episode of Pre-Nicene Perspective no sacred cow is spared and no narrative goes unexplored as we deliver the answer.
Topics discussed in the episode:
Arrival of Jesus and the Eclipse:
eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SEhistory/SEpl…0029Nov24T.pdf
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crucifixion_darkness
The star of Bethlehem : an astronomer's view
by Kidger, Mark R.
Isbn 06910582379780691058238
The oldest inscription bearing the name of Jesus in the world:
tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirs…b1edf861af71c6e7066
Vatican documents and translations referencing Marcion of Sinope:
www.prlog.org/12829026-first-bib…ite-scripture.html
Marcionite Christian Church:
www.marcionitechurch.org
