Did The First Christians Celebrate Christmas?
First Bible Network
Published Yesterday |

At first glance it seems like a simple question but even staffers at FBN were taken aback by just how deep the rabbit hole went. On this episode of Pre-Nicene Perspective no sacred cow is spared and no narrative goes unexplored as we deliver the answer. #christmas #prenicene #marcion #capernaum #eclipse Topics discussed in the episode: Arrival of Jesus and the Eclipse: eclipse.gsfc.nasa.gov/SEhistory/SEpl…0029Nov24T.pdf en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crucifixion_darkness The star of Bethlehem : an astronomer's view by Kidger, Mark R. Isbn 06910582379780691058238 The oldest inscription bearing the name of Jesus in the world: tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirs…b1edf861af71c6e7066 Vatican documents and translations referencing Marcion of Sinope: www.prlog.org/12829026-first-bib…ite-scripture.html Marcionite Christian Church: www.marcionitechurch.org

