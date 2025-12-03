BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The future of social connection | Futures Week 2021 Policy Horizons Canada biodigital convergence
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
242 followers
0
7 views • 1 day ago

https://youtu.be/3rlFLtGvbBU?si=YO86BDCDDQxcB_xe

.

.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

From medicine to electronics, nanotechnology is making a big impact at the smallest scale. Discover how it’s improving everyday life in our new video https://rumble.com/v72k3uw-427560584.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

https://x.com/NNInanonews/status/1996293362282844318?t=zZhetJbFC2RTqhLDlg2upA&s=19

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1995274123120136663?t=WNayIoRUVIKOIjY72RvJXA&s=19


You'll know them by what they will never talk about!

https://rumble.com/user/nonvaxer420?e9s=src_v1_cmd

.

#BiodigitalConvergence Global Standards

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1995659251843563771?t=2W3xp2Let8H0I_agbvhIZA&s=19


What is it?


Who is implementing it?


https://search.brave.com/search?q=biodigital+convergence+iec+standards&source=android&summary=1&conversation=93c5459bc44d4c581c62ef

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1995594692814336175?t=KDsLAV8002y5JehyPzzDEw&s=19


Expanding DARPA’s model of innovation for biopharma: A proposed Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health https://search.brave.com/search?q=Expanding+DARPA%E2%80%99s+model+of+innovation+for+biopharma%3A+A+proposed+Advanced+Research+Projects+Agency+for+Health&source=android&summary=1&conversation=1145bfc0f54e868d12a674

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1995596293071376390?t=V3pCyFyNvAfpuwtNX9P8SA&s=19


The United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has established a partnership with Israeli company CEVA, a leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies https://search.brave.com/search?q=DARPA+Israel+Innovation+Authority&source=android&summary=1&conversation=200a40b4071006fde08939

.

DARPA bioconvergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=DARPA+bioconvergence&source=android&summary=1&conversation=372bb5e84eda70ccf811fe

.

Israel Innovation Authority bioconvergence revolution https://search.brave.com/search?q=Israel+Innovation+Authority+bioconvergence+revolution&source=android&summary=1&conversation=dc81ca588bd52376b84b48

￼￼￼

.

The people running our government and science & technology Policy are brainwashed indoctrinated 2030 sustainable development retarted psychos!


https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1994192115593572416?t=L3owX1CMNKESypMySJrIgw&s=19


Nanosensors in everyday life | Aleksandra Lobnik | TEDxCERN https://rumble.com/v72br90-nanosensors-in-everyday-life-aleksandra-lobnik-tedxcern.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

Nanotechnology: The Spies Inside Living Things | Ulrich Krull | TEDxUofT https://rumble.com/v72brlq-nanotechnology-the-spies-inside-living-things-ulrich-krull-tedxuoft.html

trump20242030covid
