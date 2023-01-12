HATE SPEECH, LIES, MISINFORMATION, VILE ANTI VAX CONSPIRACY THEORIES & MORE LIES & HATE SPEECH

The unleashing of Failure Of Fear’s 2023 New Years dedication to the ‘Hate Speech Holocaust’ sweeping the world. A big shout out to the following metal bands for their gut wrenching screams and growls included in this Music–Video by FAILURE OF FEAR. Audio track edited together from songs by the following bands. 0:00 Venus In Fear by CRADLE OF FILTH. 0:12 Number Of The Beast by IRON MAIDEN. 0:24 Painkiller by DEATH. 0:38 Hatehead by THE SCOURGER. 0:43 Thrasher’s Abattior by CARCASS. 0:48 A Congealed Clot Of Blood by CARCASS. 0:53 Death Metal Holocaust by THE CROWN. 1:00 Merciless by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 1:07 Section 8 by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 1:30 Ye Entranceperium by EMPEROR. 1:40 Devil By The Tail by OVERKILL. 1:44 Fucked Up And Buried by SADISTIC EXECUTION. 1:54 Jack The Ripper by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 2:00 Wreath by OPETH. 2:02 Tyrannic Oppression by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 2:09 Deliverance by OPETH. 2:13 Tyrannic Oppression by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 2:14 Jack The Ripper by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 2:21 Wreath by OPETH. 2:23 This Mortal Coil by CARCASS. 2:25 Death Certificate by CARCASS. 2:29 Symbolic by DEATH. 2:32 Damage Inc by CRYSTAL AGE. 2:42 Suicide Machine by DEATH. 2:46 Flattening Of Emotions by DEATH. 2:51 The Sword Of Uncreation by PSYCROPTIC. 2:58 World Anarchy by KREATOR. 3:07 Devil By The Tail by OVERKILL. 3:15 Damned by OVERKILL. 3:22 What’s Your Problem by OVERKILL. 3:24 Pillage And Burn by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 3:28 In Your Words by LAMB OF GOD. 3:45 Nemesis by ARCH ENEMY. 3:48 Tyrannic Oppression by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 3:53 Thank God For The Suffering by CRADLE OF FILTH. 4:02 Shock And Awe by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 4:06 Tyrannic Oppression by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 4:20 The Will To Kill by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 4:25 The Will To Kill by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 4:33 Divide And Conquer by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 4:42 Merciless by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 4:46 Are You Dead Yet by CHILDREN OF BODEM. 4:52 Ghost Of Perdition by OPETH. 4:55 Cadaver Pouch Conveyor System by CARCASS. 5:00 With Murderous Precision by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 5:08 Fucked Up And Buried by SADISTIC EXECUTION. 5:30 The Will To Kill by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 5:36 Better To Reign In Hell by CRADLE OF FILTH. 5:40 Symbolic by DEATH. 5:42 Beneath The Howling Stars by CRADLE OF FILTH. 5:46 Ashes Of The Damned by ABBATH. 5:50 The Sword Of Uncreation by PSYCROPTIC. 5:52 Let’s All Go To Hades by OVERKILL. 5:55 Thirteen Autumns And A Widow by CRADLE OF FILTH. 5:58 A Promise Of Fever by CRADLE OF FILTH. 6:01 Rebirth Of Terror by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 6:08 Deliverance by OPETH. 6:11 Horror Inferno by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 6:15 Fucked Up And Buried by SADISTIC EXECUTION. 6:17 Thrasher’s Abattoir by CARCASS. 6:20 Rebirth Of Terror by MALEVOLENT CREATION. 6:22 Crowned In Terror by THE CROWN. 6:23 For Your Malice by LAMB OF GOD. 6:26 The Sleepers Have Awoken by PSYCROPTIC. 6:28 Desire In Violent Overture by CRADLE OF FILTH. 6:47 Go To Hell by CARCASS.

