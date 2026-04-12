PASSIVE Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Avoid Obesity by Getting More Sun (& Avoiding Man-Made Blue Light)

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Short video going over how getting more unfiltered, full-spectrum sunlight hitting your eyes, especially, & avoiding all artificial lights after sunset can be a simple solution to obesity.
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To be able to control your schedule so you can get more sun by becoming a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
, watch
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
Learn all about HORMONE D at any of
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone
https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp
To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code
howtodieofnothing
View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out: https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp
For bulk purchases, contact their VP of Marketing, Naturopathic Doctor, Dr. Jason Barattiero
281.210.4921
To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit
https://tinyurl.com/LightForDummies
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To learn about the harms of man-made blue light coming-off of all our electronic screens, visit
https://tinyurl.com/BlueLight101 or https://Linktr.ee/BlueLightForDummies
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:
watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
To learn how to be your own utility co. & how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a 1HOG "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch
https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid
OR
https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid
To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, fill-out:
https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation
or print-out & mail in
https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/onehouseOffTheGrid
https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada
For our business opportunity overview video, watch
https://tinyurl.com/1HOGprelaunchVideo
To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an expert regarding energy conservation/efficiency & renewable energy, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid
tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid
View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
7:17End Screen