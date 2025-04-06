‘I AM SO PROUD OF YOU’ Ovi’s mom reacts with love after her son breaks Gretzky’s all-time goals record.

❗️Alexander Ovechkin has just shattered Wayne Gretzky's legendary NHL goal record!

The Washington Capitals forward scored his record-breaking 895th goal in a thrilling match against the New York Islanders.

HISTORIC: Alex Ovechkin breaks Gretzky's record with 895th goal

‘THE CHASING DAYS ARE DONE’

Earlier, Ovechkin scored the historic goal, breaking Gretzky’s record. The arena erupted in celebration of the achievement, Sputnik correspondent reported.

'Records are made to be broken, but who can score more goals than that?' — Wayne Gretzky congratulates Ovechkin on him beating his 26-year NHL record



