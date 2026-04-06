How to Check if Someone Reuploaded Your YouTube Video (Step-by-Step Removal Guide)

Have you ever discovered that someone copied your content and uploaded it without your permission, pretending it’s their own? It’s a frustrating experience for any creator—but don’t worry, I’ll show you exactly how to deal with it the right way.

Content theft is still very common on YouTube. People download videos from other channels and reupload them to gain views, subscribers, or even earn money from content they didn’t create.

In this video, I’ll walk you through practical steps to navigate YouTube Studio, identify copied videos, and take action against them.