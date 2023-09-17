Senator Doug Mastriano - Medical Freedom Panel Discussion - June 9, 2023 - FULL

MIRRORED from https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel2023/

Time: Friday, June 9th from 9 – 11AM

Location: Capitol (East Wing Room – 8E-A)

Legislators

Senator Doug Mastriano (Host)

Expert Panelists

Dr. Peter McCullough – is one of the most published cardiologists ever in America, with over 1,000 publications and 660 citations in the National Library of Medicine. He has testified before the U.S. Senate and before legislatures throughout the U.S. Dr. McCullough has dozens of peer-review publications specific to COVID and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Thomas Renz, Esq – a law graduate from Case Western University and has been counsel for many federal lawsuits challenging COVID19 lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements.

Steve Kirsch – is a philanthropist and former Silicon Valley high tech executive. Mr. Kirsch has also testified before the U.S. Senate and the PA Senate about COVID vaccine safety and efficacy.

Graham Hetrick – is a nationally certified as a medicolegal death investigator by the American College of Forensic Examiners Institute and member of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences and the American College of Forensic Examiners. Mr. Graham has been Coroner of Dauphin County since January 1990.

