Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Miles Guo: The CCP’s Second Plenary Session is literally "Xi's Second Plenary Session", with its purpose being to further reinforce Xi Jinping’s autocracy
2 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p29urdv8048

2/26/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP’s Second Plenary Session is literally "Xi's Second Plenary Session", with its purpose being to further reinforce Xi Jinping’s autocracy.

#CCP2ndPlenarySession #XiJinping #autocracy


2/26/2023 文贵直播：中共的二中全会就是“习二全会”，其目的是为了进一步强化习近平的个人独裁

#二中全会 #习近平 #独裁


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket