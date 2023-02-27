https://gettr.com/post/p29urdv8048
2/26/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP’s Second Plenary Session is literally "Xi's Second Plenary Session", with its purpose being to further reinforce Xi Jinping’s autocracy.
#CCP2ndPlenarySession #XiJinping #autocracy
2/26/2023 文贵直播：中共的二中全会就是“习二全会”，其目的是为了进一步强化习近平的个人独裁
#二中全会 #习近平 #独裁
