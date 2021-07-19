WHISTLEBLOWER: SUBMITTED SIGNED AFFIDAVIT THAT SAYS 45,000 DEAD FROM COVID VACCINATIONS!

WHISTLEBLOWER: IsUBMITTED SIGNED AFFIDAVIT THAT SAYS 45,000 DEAD FROM COVID VACCINATIONS!These gentlemen say there are 11 reports that feed into VAERS and this is only one of them. A lawsuit based on the affidavit has been filed they say. I am looking for more information on this.The original poster gave no source information (typical) so I am trying to run it down. However the death toll from the vax is much higher than this by far so I don't doubt someone knows the true numbers.I did find the attorney they are speaking about and his website which lends credibility. Here is the website:Here is what his website says:Attorney Thomas Renz and his network of Medical Freedom Fighters are fighting hard everyday to protect your Constitutional rights. He has dedicated his entire practice to fight Big Pharma Poison, Big Tech Censorship, Big Media Lies, and Big Gov Vaccine / Covid Propaganda.More information here:SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE