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The Pilates Show! SI Joint Pain
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14 views • July 26, 2021
Joint pain is a very common problem with many possible causes, but it's usually a result of injury or arthritis. In older people, joint pain that gets steadily worse is usually a sign of osteoarthritis. It may affect just 1 joint or many. See your GP if you have persistent symptoms of osteoarthritis
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