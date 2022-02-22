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Understanding Your Mind + Pressed Flower Tutorial DIY {Creation Process Revealed}
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23 views • February 22, 2022
Every week, I'm guiding my Holistic Healing Circle through the creation process to deeply understand what it takes to create the change you desire in your life...and then guiding you through a creative process. This week I share two things you must face when creating change, followed by a step-by-step tutorial for making dried, pressed flowers. You can find more support at bit.ly/holisticsupport and even get your own pressed flower adorned gifts and more at bit.ly/shopholistic
Supplies needed for tutorial: (skip to the 5:30 minute mark for tutorial only)
- Fresh flower or petals (from yard, home, or store bought)
- Parchment paper (wax or standard copy paper also works)
- Heavy book
Supplies needed for tutorial: (skip to the 5:30 minute mark for tutorial only)
- Fresh flower or petals (from yard, home, or store bought)
- Parchment paper (wax or standard copy paper also works)
- Heavy book
Keywords
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