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Understanding Your Mind + Pressed Flower Tutorial DIY {Creation Process Revealed}
Holistic Restoration
Holistic Restoration
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23 views • February 22, 2022
Every week, I'm guiding my Holistic Healing Circle through the creation process to deeply understand what it takes to create the change you desire in your life...and then guiding you through a creative process. This week I share two things you must face when creating change, followed by a step-by-step tutorial for making dried, pressed flowers. You can find more support at bit.ly/holisticsupport and even get your own pressed flower adorned gifts and more at bit.ly/shopholistic

Supplies needed for tutorial: (skip to the 5:30 minute mark for tutorial only)
- Fresh flower or petals (from yard, home, or store bought)
- Parchment paper (wax or standard copy paper also works)
- Heavy book
Keywords
creationentrepreneurchange your lifecreative processhow to changework life balancehow to press flowerspressed flowershow to preserve flowersdiy pressed flowersholistic restorationquick tipsbusiness successconscious entrepreneurreduce overwhelmcreating changewhy people changeunderstanding the creation processwhat it takes to create changehow to create changewhen do people changecreation tipshow to change your lifepressed flower tutorialpreserving flowers
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy