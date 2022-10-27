Create New Account
ZOOM Meeting on Sunday 30th October, see description
Judy Daniel is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.


Topic: Zoom Meeting

Time: Oct 30, 2022 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)


Join Zoom Meeting

https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09


Meeting ID: 790 622 5444

Passcode: MJM720


You can also video call me on Whatsapp or Telegram on 1 784 4921844

My email contact is [email protected]

