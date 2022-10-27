ZOOM Meeting on Sunday 30th October, see description

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Judy Daniel is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Zoom Meeting
Time: Oct 30, 2022 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09
Meeting ID: 790 622 5444
Passcode: MJM720
You can also video call me on Whatsapp or Telegram on 1 784 4921844
My email contact is [email protected]