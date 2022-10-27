ZOOM Meeting on Sunday 30th October, see description

Judy Daniel is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: Zoom Meeting
Time: Oct 30, 2022 05:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us05web.zoom.us/j/7906225444?pwd=U2wybzhRVzdEM2J4SGJRTGtEaFJvUT09
Meeting ID: 790 622 5444
Passcode: MJM720
You can also video call me on Whatsapp or Telegram on 1 784 4921844
My email contact is [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.