Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Amazing Word Ministries In Apostasy. Victims of Deception & Fornication Across The World. 666
channel image
SavingHealthMinistries
9 Subscribers
49 views
Published Yesterday

Emmanuel Nougaisse of Amazing Word Ministries is using deception and sexual immorality as a stumblingblock for many Seventh Day Adventist members and present truth believers. 6 women in 6 years is only a small part of the apostasy of Emmanuel on a public international scale among SDA Churches. Please stay as far away from this man as possible.


Amazing Word Ministries Prophetic Dream. Run From Emmanuel Nougaisse. SDA Brother Abraham in Nigeria https://youtu.be/kMkXMrjlHf0


But now I have written unto you not to keep company, if any man that is called a brother be a fornicator, or covetous, or an idolator, or a railer, or a drunkard, or an extortioner; with such an one no not to eat. 1 Cor 5:11


Video made by his sister in law and Kate who is actually still his wife because the divorce is not final: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EA69Gwu4bI&t=20s



Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:

https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


#SDA

#Adventist

#AmazingWordMinistries

#666

Keywords
mark of the beastseventh day adventistsunday blue lawemmanuel nougaisseemmanuel nougaisse divorceemmanuel nougaisse sermonsamazing word ministriessda apostasy youtubesda church apostasyamazing word ministries emmanuel nougaisseamazing word ministries sdaamazing word ministries international666 sunday law666 mark of beastsda 6666 women in 6 yearsamazing word ministry youtubeemmanuel nougaisse adulteryamazing word ministries apostasy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket