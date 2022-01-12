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Gerald Celente w/ Robert Kiyosaki (Rich Dad Radio) on 2022 Trends [10.01.2022]
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366 views • January 12, 2022
The Rich Dad Channel - l2.27M subscribers
Joined Sep 19, 2008
102,499,538 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRichDadChannel
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRichDadChannel/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRichDadChannel/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRichDadChannel/community
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRichDadChannel/channels
https://twitter.com/theRealKiyosaki
18,102 views Premiered Jan 10, 2022
Gerald Celente
158K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EpmLYBemMUA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
Joined Sep 19, 2008
102,499,538 views
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRichDadChannel
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRichDadChannel/videos
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRichDadChannel/playlists
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRichDadChannel/community
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheRichDadChannel/channels
https://twitter.com/theRealKiyosaki
18,102 views Premiered Jan 10, 2022
Gerald Celente
158K subscribers
https://youtu.be/EpmLYBemMUA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCs_FjJR8A7rompHCnW0-3g
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