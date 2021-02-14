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Pentagon Admits Testing UFO Crash Wreckage
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225 views • February 14, 2021
#Pentagon #UFO #Disclosure
Pentagon Admits Testing UFO Crash Wreckage
THE Pentagon has admitted to holding and testing wreckage from UFO crashes in a bombshell Freedom of Information letter
Researcher Anthony Bragalia wrote to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) requesting details of all UFO material, which they hold and results of any tests they had been carrying out on it.
Pentagon Admits Testing UFO Crash Wreckage
THE Pentagon has admitted to holding and testing wreckage from UFO crashes in a bombshell Freedom of Information letter
Researcher Anthony Bragalia wrote to the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) requesting details of all UFO material, which they hold and results of any tests they had been carrying out on it.
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