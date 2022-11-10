Midterm Madness and Bible Truths

Desperate for relief from Darth Viden's evil schemes, Conservatives pin their hopes on the midterm elections. But politics isn't going to save us from this deranged master. Only a more powerful and wiser master could foil the evil emperor's plans. Greater than any man, more powerful than any being, the King is soon to arrive and put into action the True Master's Plan!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.