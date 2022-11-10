Create New Account
Midterm Madness and Bible Truths
PastorRuth
Desperate for relief from Darth Viden's evil schemes, Conservatives pin their hopes on the midterm elections. But politics isn't going to save us from this deranged master. Only a more powerful and wiser master could foil the evil emperor's plans. Greater than any man, more powerful than any being, the King is soon to arrive and put into action the True Master's Plan!

democratsbibleevilsalvationbidenfraudrepentancekingpoilitics

