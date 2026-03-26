InfoWars - Carrie Prejean Boller Joins Alex Jones To Break The Latest From Her Mega-Viral Religious Liberty Commission Hearing - 3-25-2026

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POWERFUL INTERVIEW: "This Is Very Dangerous- This Is Silencing Free Speech! Why Are We Associating Criticism Of A Foreign Government That's Committing Genocide With Hating Jewish People?!" Carrie Prejean Boller Joins Alex Jones To Break The Latest From Her Mega-Viral Religious Liberty Commission Hearing & Her Fight To Protect Catholics Who Reject Zionism From False Accusations Of Antisemitism! "Americans Better Rise Up & Protect Their 1st Amendment Rights!" THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE FULL INTERVIEW!