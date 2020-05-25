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Sidney Powell - How to Fix Justice [Full]
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17 views • May 25, 2020
Excellent talk by Sidney Powell, detailing corruption in the US Department of Justice, the unwarranted investigation of Gen. Michael Flynn, and the Russia collusion hoax.
Among other things, she discusses the contents of Anthony Weiner's laptop and his folder titled "Life Insurance," which contained grisly material implicating high-level government officials in crimes related to 'Pizzagate' (Elite Pedophile/Snuff rings).
Sidney Powell has practiced law for many years, primarily in the fifth U.S. circuit court of appeals.
Archived for documentation purposes.
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Among other things, she discusses the contents of Anthony Weiner's laptop and his folder titled "Life Insurance," which contained grisly material implicating high-level government officials in crimes related to 'Pizzagate' (Elite Pedophile/Snuff rings).
Sidney Powell has practiced law for many years, primarily in the fifth U.S. circuit court of appeals.
Archived for documentation purposes.
Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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