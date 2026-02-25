White Flight Myth Exposed: Crime Drove Urban Exodus - black History Didn’t Happen (Like they say)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This examination reviews historical claims about “White flight” in mid-20th-century U.S. cities, focusing on demographic shifts, crime trends from the 1950s–1970s, urban policy impacts, and events like major riots, while contrasting common narratives with data on population movements and neighborhood changes.
View the full article and source credits at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/white-flight-myth-exposed-crime-drove
#WhiteFlight #blackHistory #UrbanDecline #CrimeStats #1960sRiots
3:55End Screen