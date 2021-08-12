© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, COVID DEATHS ARE FRAUDULENT
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
451 views • August 12, 2021
Dr. Ngozi Ezike
COVID DEATHS ARE FRAUDULENT.
Making up the numbers.
Not that we didn’t already know that.
But at least they are saying it publicly no
...if you don't want BigPharma to control all the human life and decide who's to live and who to die!
✋🏽💉✋💉✋🏿💉✋🏻
COVID DEATHS ARE FRAUDULENT.
Making up the numbers.
Not that we didn’t already know that.
But at least they are saying it publicly no
...if you don't want BigPharma to control all the human life and decide who's to live and who to die!
✋🏽💉✋💉✋🏿💉✋🏻
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.