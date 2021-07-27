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The Governments "Completely Voluntary" Mandatory Backdoor Work Around *Allegedly
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70 views • July 27, 2021
Somebody queue up Montel Jordans big hit from 1995. It should be the theme song for all exposure of how the Powers That Be defy the constraints of the constitution and flagrantly flaunt their power over the tax cattle.
This is how they do it folks.
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Hit a button down below please.
Remember we need to be here for them if they want the help.
Be the Big 3 my friends
E.
Skal!
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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This is how they do it folks.
Thanks for coming by and watching.
Hit a button down below please.
Remember we need to be here for them if they want the help.
Be the Big 3 my friends
E.
Skal!
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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