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What About the C-Virus? Renegade Q&A
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9 views • March 06, 2020
The Pleiadian Renegades of the League of Light answer your questions of global appeal. In this episode, someone asks, "What about the Coronavirus?"
"Do not be alarmed, but see as markers the news about the spread of disease. Trust in your powers of discernment and take care of yourselves and each other, for chaos spreads in the wake of news, sickness, and lies. It is true there is an illness, but not everything you hear about it is spoken honestly or with good intent. Be wise and aware. Times are coming that will test your resilience. This will be intense, but short-lived, Then you will have new and exciting challenges, and a great opportunity to redefine yourselves, collectively. Don’t lose hope, above all. You are far from alone."
https://ninespath.com/renegade-qa/wha...
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
https://pleiadiantarot.com
https://maryannrada.com
Expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron! Subscribe or just send a token of appreciation. Support the work on ko-fi.com 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
"Do not be alarmed, but see as markers the news about the spread of disease. Trust in your powers of discernment and take care of yourselves and each other, for chaos spreads in the wake of news, sickness, and lies. It is true there is an illness, but not everything you hear about it is spoken honestly or with good intent. Be wise and aware. Times are coming that will test your resilience. This will be intense, but short-lived, Then you will have new and exciting challenges, and a great opportunity to redefine yourselves, collectively. Don’t lose hope, above all. You are far from alone."
https://ninespath.com/renegade-qa/wha...
Visit Nine's Path for much, much more from the Pleiadians of the League of Light. There's always something new to explore, new experiences to give yourself on Nine's Path
https://ninespath.com
https://pleiadiantarot.com
https://maryannrada.com
Expand into the full force of Pleiadian philosophy, spiritual insight, wisdom and wit. It's an experience that can change your life by changing how you see reality.
https://ninespath.com/books
Become a patron! Subscribe or just send a token of appreciation. Support the work on ko-fi.com 💖
https://ko-fi.com/divine9
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