Dive into this epic takedown of Portland's progressive paradise gone up in flames! Councilor Candace Avalos – the cat-loving crusader who penned a 2021 op-ed begging for "safe sleeping spots" for the unhoused – wakes up to her shed ablaze at 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 26, courtesy of Vashon M. Locust, a 51-year-old serial squatter with ~50 arrests since 2006 (felonies, misdemeanors, and everything in between – think "chasing women with sticks" level chaos). Cold and wet, he sneaks in, tries a heater (outlet fails), lights a "small fire" to warm up... and boom – carport inferno, scorched cars, singed siding, and a near-roasted feline escape artist. Avalos and kitty flee unharmed, but her hot takes? First, "political target" victimhood vibes amid "threats and division." Then, post-arrest pivot: "Hold space for compassion, chat with him for healing, fix systemic failures!" Misdemeanor slaps (reckless burning, double criminal mischief, trespass) for the guy who's basically a walking revolving door – because in Rose City, 50 priors = "trauma response," not felony fuel.Is this peak Portlandia hypocrisy? Soft-on-crime sermons from her ivory tower while taxpayers dodge the flames from "vulnerable" vagrants turning backyards into bonfires? Invite him in next time, Candace – hot cocoa and co-author that "Equity in Arson" sequel! Meanwhile, wave a MAGA hat? Straight to the gulag. We're not healing; we're roasting common sense on the altar of selective sympathy – paychecks = privilege, felonies = "misunderstood." Time to trade virtue signals for flame-retardant vests, Portland. Wake up: Your "empathy" is torching the rest of us! What’s your take – compassion or catastrophe? Smash like if Portland's policies have you fired up, sub for more unfiltered rants, and drop a comment: Would YOU "hold space" for this guy? #PortlandFire #CandaceAvalos #HomelessCrisis #WokeHypocrisy #SoftOnCrime #ArsonFail #PortlandiaRant #VirtueSignaling #SystemicIssues #TwoTieredJustice





