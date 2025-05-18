Babylon is fallen: was Prevost selected as pope Leo XIV to hide his controversial past?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Dani Paso
Robert Prevost has a controversial past as most cardinals do before they become pope.
As always, he will get papal immunity. That’s why they selected him as pope! There’s too much dirt on Prevost so he was selected as pope Leo XIV to protect him and his babylonian roman catholic church.
https://dev3.ncronline.org/news/cardinals-former-diocese-denies-claim-clerical-sexual-abuse-cover
https://snapnetwork.org/cardinal_prevost_never_investigated_abuse_claims_alleged_victims_say
https://latimes.com/world-nation/story/2024-09-25/pope-expels-a-bishop-and-9-others-from-a-peru-movement-over-sadistic-and-sect-like-abuses
https://cruxnow.com/church-in-the-americas/2024/07/vatican-to-investigate-claims-that-peru-bishop-had-affairs-with-multiple-women
https://cruxnow.com/church-in-the-americas/2024/03/vatican-007-back-in-peru-to-continue-probe-of-scandal-plagued-groups
https://chicago.suntimes.com/the-watchdogs/2024/06/04/augustinian-catholic-order-clergy-sex-abuse-richard-mcgrath
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington