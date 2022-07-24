Secret Society of Drag Queens at Harvard

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Well maybe not so secret, but I never heard of it before. They seem to be practicing strange occult rituals involving castration and cross dressing together with their celebrity initiates.
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Mirrored - Apocalypse Watchman by MrE