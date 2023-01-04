This is a video collection of Frank Zappa TV show Appearances.
The video shows franks personality, at different stages of his life.
For years I've been into franks music, and of course all his great views on society. And I think the world should benefit from his wisdom, and incredible sense of humor!
On behalf of frank, I'd like to say thank you for watching.
