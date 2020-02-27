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Episode #006-A The HOLY NAMES of God the Father and the Son - Part “A”
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The Bible tells us that there is only One God, One Faith, and One Baptism. We are also told that there is ONLY ONE NAME given under heaven whereby mankind may be saved. The Holy and Sacred names of God the Father and God the Son have been perverted and Lost to us over time.
In this podcast (#1 of 3), we will lay the ground work of clearly identifying the Godhead (Trinity) and what it is, as well as what it is not. A clear understanding of the the pantheon of the Gods of the Hebrews and their relationship to one another is necessary to understand the truths relevant to the Gospel.
Visit us at: www.tcotlog
In this podcast (#1 of 3), we will lay the ground work of clearly identifying the Godhead (Trinity) and what it is, as well as what it is not. A clear understanding of the the pantheon of the Gods of the Hebrews and their relationship to one another is necessary to understand the truths relevant to the Gospel.
Visit us at: www.tcotlog
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