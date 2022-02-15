CANADIAN PARAMEDIC THOMAS O'CONNOR RESIGNS DUE TO MANDATES | LIVE WITH LAURA-LYNN

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Laura-Lynn
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Thomas O'Connor is a former Canadian paramedic in Ottawa; here is his formal resignation as a result of the unlawful mandates in place here in Canada.
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