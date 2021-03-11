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Bill Gates' Latest Victim Of Vaccine Program Is A Young Mother
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1093 views • March 11, 2021
Kassidi Kurill lost liver function after her 2nd dose of the COVID vaccine. She was previously healthy with no pre-existing medical conditions.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604978db9a97873a2b68a897
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=604978db9a97873a2b68a897
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