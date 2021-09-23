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Jeffrey Prather Exposes Biden Running Guns To Taliban
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52 views • September 23, 2021
In this episode of "Making Sense of the Madness" Sean Morgan analyzes the latest breaking news and interviews Dr. Kirk Elliott about Evergrande only paying its Chinese creditors. Could this bankruptcy continue to impact global markets?
In the main interview of the show Sean interviews Major Jeffrey Prather about the parallels between Operation Fast and Furious, Syria, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Prather outlines how we are in the middle of unconventional warfare with a deep state enemy that could last years. He lays out an inspiring action plan of local action at inflection points. Literally anyone can join the fight for freedom in a legal and nonviolent way.
In the main interview of the show Sean interviews Major Jeffrey Prather about the parallels between Operation Fast and Furious, Syria, and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. Prather outlines how we are in the middle of unconventional warfare with a deep state enemy that could last years. He lays out an inspiring action plan of local action at inflection points. Literally anyone can join the fight for freedom in a legal and nonviolent way.
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