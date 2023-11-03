New Age Practices - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.112 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)
Nov 2, 2023
Having a laugh by reading a horoscope or a fortune cookie is not a mortal sin. However, taking such a horoscope seriously, or paying an astrologer to tell you your future, is sinful. Father Chris Alar, MIC, reveals the danger of using New Age practices like tarot cards, black magic, and witchcraft to discover the future. Then hear the amazing story of Lisa Fixler, who was tired of seeing all the demonic and occult images on children’s skateboards and decided to do something positive about it.
Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 112: New Age Practices
