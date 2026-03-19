Doug Ford's Explosive Comments on Home Invaders and Gun Rights - Politics & Violence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford goes "Politically Incorrect" with explosive "shoulda shot em a couple more times" comment on home invasion crime in Toronto. Then the Premier doubles down with another comment about Don Cherry and hits Liberals hard with an anti-cancel culture message! It's gloves off politics with Doug Ford tonight!
Plus:
* Rand Paul Pushes back on Mark Wayne Mullins "anger" issues
* Trump's Iran Narrative is falling apart
* Top Iranian Leaders Eliminated!
Please subscribe to our channel and support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
#guns, #violence, #home invasion, #toronto police,