Relationships and Mans Inner Journey with Diane McCann OYOS Ep 8

While the topic of difference between men and women has been long debated, my guest today, Diane McCann, has more than 50 years working in the field of human development and has much wisdom, simple guidance and some great stories to share on the topic. We also explore how can we innderstand each other better, offer support, tackle loneliness and particularly how can we encourage men to move towards vulnerability and healing of their past.

To connect with Diane, head to her website www.beyondtheordinary.net.au

To contact Jane or book for a coaching session head to www.janedonovan.com.au



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